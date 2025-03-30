Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 17, Sane 53, 71) St Pauli 2 (Saad 27, Ritzka 90+3)
Holstein Kiel 0 Werder Bremen 3 (Duksch 25, Agu 59, Gruell 90+3)
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Plea 55) RB Leipzig 0
Wolfsburg 0 Heidenheim 1 (Pieringer 16-pen)
Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 71-pen) Augsburg 1 (Essende 46)
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Goetze 70) Stuttgart 0
Sunday (GMT)
Freiburg v Union Berlin (1330), Borussia Dortmund v Mainz (1530)
Played Friday
Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Garcia 20, Boniface 60, Adli 87) Bochum 1 (Passlack 26)
