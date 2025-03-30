Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated

Published March 30, 2025

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Bayern Munich 3 (Kane 17, Sane 53, 71) St Pauli 2 (Saad 27, Ritzka 90+3)

Holstein Kiel 0 Werder Bremen 3 (Duksch 25, Agu 59, Gruell 90+3)

Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Plea 55) RB Leipzig 0

Wolfsburg 0 Heidenheim 1 (Pieringer 16-pen)

Hoffenheim 1 (Kramaric 71-pen) Augsburg 1 (Essende 46)

Eintracht Frankfurt 1 (Goetze 70) Stuttgart 0

Sunday (GMT)

Freiburg v Union Berlin (1330), Borussia Dortmund v Mainz (1530)

Played Friday

Bayer Leverkusen 3 (Garcia 20, Boniface 60, Adli 87) Bochum 1 (Passlack 26)

