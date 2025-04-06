Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 01:00 AM

Football: German Bundesliga results - collated

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:

Werder Bremen 2 (Burke 28, Schmid 84) Eintracht Frankfurt 0

RB Leipzig 3 (Sesko 24, Baku 43, Poulsen 84) Hoffenheim 1 (Bischof 11)

Heidenheim 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Buendia 90+1)

Freiburg 1 (Eggestein 88) Borussia Dortmund 4 (Adeyemi 34, Chukwuemeka 51, Guirassy 68, Gittens 78)

Mainz 1 (Weiper 75) Holstein Kiel 1 (Bernhardsson 34)

Bochum 0 Stuttgart 4 (Chabot 8, Demirovic 11, 48, 85)

Sunday

St Pauli v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330), Union Berlin v Wolfsburg (1530)

Played Friday

Augsburg 1 (Giannoulis 30) Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 42, Kane 60, Matsima 90+3-og)

