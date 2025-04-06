Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2025 | 01:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Saturday:
Werder Bremen 2 (Burke 28, Schmid 84) Eintracht Frankfurt 0
RB Leipzig 3 (Sesko 24, Baku 43, Poulsen 84) Hoffenheim 1 (Bischof 11)
Heidenheim 0 Bayer Leverkusen 1 (Buendia 90+1)
Freiburg 1 (Eggestein 88) Borussia Dortmund 4 (Adeyemi 34, Chukwuemeka 51, Guirassy 68, Gittens 78)
Mainz 1 (Weiper 75) Holstein Kiel 1 (Bernhardsson 34)
Bochum 0 Stuttgart 4 (Chabot 8, Demirovic 11, 48, 85)
Sunday
St Pauli v Borussia Moenchengladbach (1330), Union Berlin v Wolfsburg (1530)
Played Friday
Augsburg 1 (Giannoulis 30) Bayern Munich 3 (Musiala 42, Kane 60, Matsima 90+3-og)
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi hosts World Arabian Horse Organisation's GA meeting tomorrow
'Hit Show' wins $12 million Dubai World Cup
Dubai World Cup: 'Danon Decile' champion of 8th Round Longines Dubai Sheema Clas ..
UAE secures seat on UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs representing Asia-Pacific Gr ..
Dubai World Cup 2025: Soul Rush champion of 7th Round Dubai Turf
Dubai World Cup: Dark Saffron makes history in Dubai Golden Shaheen
Dubai World Cup: Admire Daytona champion of 5th Round 'UAE Derby'
Butheeb Endurance Village hosts Al Etihad Endurance Cup for Private Owners tomor ..
Believing wins Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint of Dubai World Cup
Kareena Kapoor opens up about her favorite dish
Saudi Arabia imposes temporary visa ban on Pakistan, 13 other countries for Hajj ..
Dubai World Cup: Raging Torrent eases to victory in 1600-metre Godolphin Mile
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated6 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - 2nd update6 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table6 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- collated26 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table26 minutes ago