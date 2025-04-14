Football: German Bundesliga Results - Collated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 12:40 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) German Bundesliga results on Sunday:
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 (Bahoya 10, Koch 42, Ekitike 71) Heidenheim 0
Stuttgart 1 (Stergiou 19) Werder Bremen 2 (Burke 32, 90)
Played Saturday
Bayern Munich 2 (Guerreiro 65, Gnabry 69) Borussia Dortmund 2 (Beier 48, Anton 75)
Bayer Leverkusen 0 Union Berlin 0
Hoffenheim 2 (Kramaric 4, 32) Mainz 0
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 (Guenter 14-og) Freiburg 2 (Osterhage 16, Manzambi 90)
Bochum 1 (Hofmann 60) Augsburg 2 (Essende 16, Komur 89)
Holstein Kiel 1 (Bernhardsson 21) St Pauli 2 (Sinani 34, Geschwill 90+2-og)
Played Friday
Wolfsburg 2 (Fischer 58, Skov Olsen 75) RB Leipzig 3 (Openda 11, Simons 26, 49)
