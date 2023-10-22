Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 22, 2023 | 11:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 8 7 1 0 25 7 22
VfB Stuttgart 8 7 0 1 25 8 21
Bayern Munich 8 6 2 0 26 7 20
Borussia Dortmund 8 6 2 0 17 8 20
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 8 5 2 1 19 7 17
Hoffenheim 8 5 0 3 17 14 15
------------------------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 8 3 4 1 9 6 13
SC Freiburg 8 4 1 3 9 14 13
VfL Wolfsburg 8 4 0 4 11 11 12
Augsburg 8 2 2 4 15 19 8
Heidenheim 8 2 1 5 12 20 7
SV Darmstadt 8 2 1 5 13 22 7
Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 1 3 4 14 19 6
Werder Bremen 8 2 0 6 12 18 6
Union Berlin 8 2 0 6 11 17 6
------------------------------------------
FC Cologne 8 1 1 6 7 15 4
------------------------------------------
VfL Bochum 8 0 4 4 6 21 4
Mainz 8 0 2 6 7 22 2
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.