Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 8 7 1 0 25 7 22

VfB Stuttgart 8 7 0 1 25 8 21

Bayern Munich 8 6 2 0 26 7 20

Borussia Dortmund 8 6 2 0 17 8 20

------------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 8 5 2 1 19 7 17

Hoffenheim 8 5 0 3 17 14 15

------------------------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 8 3 4 1 9 6 13

SC Freiburg 8 4 1 3 9 14 13

VfL Wolfsburg 8 4 0 4 11 11 12

Augsburg 8 2 2 4 15 19 8

Heidenheim 8 2 1 5 12 20 7

SV Darmstadt 8 2 1 5 13 22 7

Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 1 3 4 14 19 6

Werder Bremen 8 2 0 6 12 18 6

Union Berlin 8 2 0 6 11 17 6

------------------------------------------

FC Cologne 8 1 1 6 7 15 4

------------------------------------------

VfL Bochum 8 0 4 4 6 21 4

Mainz 8 0 2 6 7 22 2

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.