Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 9 7 2 0 34 7 23

Bayer Leverkusen 8 7 1 0 25 7 22

Stuttgart 9 7 0 2 27 11 21

RB Leipzig 9 6 2 1 25 7 20

--------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 8 6 2 0 17 8 20

Hoffenheim 9 6 0 3 20 16 18

---------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 8 3 4 1 9 6 13

Freiburg 8 4 1 3 9 14 13

Wolfsburg 9 4 0 5 13 14 12

Augsburg 9 3 2 4 18 21 11

Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 2 3 4 16 20 9

Werder Bremen 9 3 0 6 14 18 9

Heidenheim 9 2 1 6 13 22 7

Darmstadt 9 2 1 6 13 30 7

Union Berlin 9 2 0 7 11 19 6

----------------------------

Bochum 9 0 5 4 8 23 5

---------------------

Cologne 9 1 1 7 7 21 4

Mainz 9 0 3 6 9 24 3

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.