Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2023 | 01:31 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 10 9 1 0 30 10 28
Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 38 7 26
VfB Stuttgart 9 7 0 2 27 11 21
Borussia Dortmund 10 6 3 1 20 15 21
--------------------------
RB Leipzig 10 6 2 2 25 9 20
Hoffenheim 10 6 0 4 22 19 18
--------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 10 4 5 1 15 9 17
SC Freiburg 10 4 2 4 13 19 14
VfL Wolfsburg 9 4 0 5 13 14 12
Augsburg 10 3 3 4 19 22 12
Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 2 4 4 19 23 10
Werder Bremen 9 3 0 6 14 18 9
VfL Bochum 10 1 5 4 10 24 8
Heidenheim 9 2 1 6 13 22 7
SV Darmstadt 98 10 2 1 7 14 32 7
--------------------------
Union Berlin 10 2 0 8 11 22 6
--------------------------
Mainz 10 1 3 6 11 24 6
FC Cologne 10 1 2 7 8 22 5
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.