Football: German Bundesliga table

Published November 11, 2023

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 10 9 1 0 30 10 28

Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 38 7 26

Stuttgart 10 7 0 3 27 13 21

Borussia Dortmund 10 6 3 1 20 15 21

--------------------------

RB Leipzig 10 6 2 2 25 9 20

Hoffenheim 10 6 0 4 22 19 18

--------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 10 4 5 1 15 9 17

Freiburg 10 4 2 4 13 19 14

Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 3 4 4 23 23 13

Wolfsburg 11 4 1 6 15 20 13

Augsburg 10 3 3 4 19 22 12

Werder Bremen 10 3 1 6 16 20 10

Heidenheim 10 3 1 6 15 22 10

Bochum 10 1 5 4 10 24 8

Darmstadt 10 2 1 7 14 32 7

--------------------------

Union Berlin 10 2 0 8 11 22 6

--------------------------

Mainz 10 1 3 6 11 24 6

Cologne 10 1 2 7 8 22 5

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.

