Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2023 | 09:40 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Friday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 12 10 2 0 43 9 32

Bayer Leverkusen 11 10 1 0 34 10 31

Stuttgart 11 8 0 3 29 14 24

RB Leipzig 11 7 2 2 28 10 23

--------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 11 6 3 2 21 17 21

Hoffenheim 11 6 1 4 23 20 19

--------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 11 4 6 1 17 11 18

Freiburg 11 4 2 5 14 22 14

Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 3 4 4 23 23 13

Augsburg 11 3 4 4 20 23 13

Wolfsburg 11 4 1 6 15 20 13

Werder Bremen 11 3 2 6 18 22 11

Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 17 26 10

Bochum 11 1 6 4 11 25 9

Darmstadt 11 2 2 7 14 32 8

--------------------------

Mainz 11 1 4 6 11 24 7

--------------------------

Union Berlin 11 2 0 9 11 26 6

Cologne 12 1 3 8 9 24 6

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 November 2023

25 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 November 2023

1 hour ago
 All out measures being taken to reduce debt stres ..

All out measures being taken to reduce debt stress, improve growth rate: Dr Sha ..

10 hours ago
 Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

Amazon hit by 'Black Friday' strikes in Europe

10 hours ago
 Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

Dublin riot motivated by hate: Irish PM

10 hours ago
 Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their ..

Over 0.4 million Afghan migrants returned to their county so far: Jan Achakzai

10 hours ago
Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European ..

Wilders' win sets 'textbook' example for European populist right: analysts

11 hours ago
 32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

32 RMCs trained for effective election monitoring

11 hours ago
 Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishnes ..

Stock markets suffer post-Thanksgiving sluggishness

11 hours ago
 DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

DC inaugurates anti-polio campaign in Larkana

11 hours ago
 IWMB website launching ceremony held

IWMB website launching ceremony held

11 hours ago
 Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construct ..

Commissioner, Mayor review road, flyover construction projects

11 hours ago

More Stories From World