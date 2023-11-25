Football: German Bundesliga Table
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Friday's game (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 12 10 2 0 43 9 32
Bayer Leverkusen 11 10 1 0 34 10 31
Stuttgart 11 8 0 3 29 14 24
RB Leipzig 11 7 2 2 28 10 23
--------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 11 6 3 2 21 17 21
Hoffenheim 11 6 1 4 23 20 19
--------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 11 4 6 1 17 11 18
Freiburg 11 4 2 5 14 22 14
Borussia Moenchengladbach 11 3 4 4 23 23 13
Augsburg 11 3 4 4 20 23 13
Wolfsburg 11 4 1 6 15 20 13
Werder Bremen 11 3 2 6 18 22 11
Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 17 26 10
Bochum 11 1 6 4 11 25 9
Darmstadt 11 2 2 7 14 32 8
--------------------------
Mainz 11 1 4 6 11 24 7
--------------------------
Union Berlin 11 2 0 9 11 26 6
Cologne 12 1 3 8 9 24 6
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.