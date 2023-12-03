Football: German Bundesliga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 12 11 1 0 37 10 34

Bayern Munich 12 10 2 0 43 9 32

Stuttgart 13 10 0 3 33 15 30

RB Leipzig 13 8 2 3 31 13 26

--------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 12 7 3 2 25 19 24

Hoffenheim 13 6 2 5 25 23 20

--------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 12 4 6 2 18 13 18

Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 4 4 5 27 28 16

Wolfsburg 13 5 1 7 18 24 16

Freiburg 12 4 3 5 15 23 15

Augsburg 12 3 5 4 21 24 14

Bochum 13 2 7 4 14 26 13

Werder Bremen 13 3 2 8 18 27 11

Heidenheim 13 3 2 8 18 28 11

Cologne 13 2 3 8 10 24 9

--------------------------

Darmstadt 13 2 3 8 15 34 9

--------------------------

Mainz 12 1 5 6 12 25 8

Union Berlin 12 2 1 9 12 27 7

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.