Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 12 11 1 0 37 10 34

Bayern Munich 12 10 2 0 43 9 32

Stuttgart 13 10 0 3 33 15 30

RB Leipzig 13 8 2 3 31 13 26

--------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 12 7 3 2 25 19 24

Hoffenheim 13 6 2 5 25 23 20

--------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 12 4 6 2 18 13 18

Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 4 4 5 27 28 16

Wolfsburg 13 5 1 7 18 24 16

Freiburg 12 4 3 5 15 23 15

Augsburg 12 3 5 4 21 24 14

Bochum 13 2 7 4 14 26 13

Werder Bremen 13 3 2 8 18 27 11

Heidenheim 13 3 2 8 18 28 11

Cologne 13 2 3 8 10 24 9

--------------------------

Darmstadt 13 2 3 8 15 34 9

--------------------------

Mainz 12 1 5 6 12 25 8

Union Berlin 12 2 1 9 12 27 7

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

51 minutes ago
 Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after m ..

Philippines warns of 'destructive tsunami' after magnitude 7.6 quake

10 hours ago
 Awareness seminar on autism held

Awareness seminar on autism held

10 hours ago
 General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Sta ..

General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS) visited troops at Kh ..

10 hours ago
 CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush te ..

CM GB condemns Diamer bus attack, vows to crush terrorists

10 hours ago
Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiat ..

Pakistan showcases visionary environmental initiatives of Living Indus Initiativ ..

10 hours ago
 14th KUST's convocation held

14th KUST's convocation held

11 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USG ..

Magnitude 7.6 quake hits southern Philippines: USGS

11 hours ago
 Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after ..

Salman Butt removed as PCB consultant a day after appointment

11 hours ago
 Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrat ..

Int'l Day of Persons with Disabilities to celebrate on Dec 3

11 hours ago
 Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance fr ..

Planning Ministry takes lead on data governance framework for climate response

11 hours ago

More Stories From World