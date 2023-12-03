Football: German Bundesliga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2023 | 09:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 12 11 1 0 37 10 34
Bayern Munich 12 10 2 0 43 9 32
Stuttgart 13 10 0 3 33 15 30
RB Leipzig 13 8 2 3 31 13 26
--------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 12 7 3 2 25 19 24
Hoffenheim 13 6 2 5 25 23 20
--------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 12 4 6 2 18 13 18
Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 4 4 5 27 28 16
Wolfsburg 13 5 1 7 18 24 16
Freiburg 12 4 3 5 15 23 15
Augsburg 12 3 5 4 21 24 14
Bochum 13 2 7 4 14 26 13
Werder Bremen 13 3 2 8 18 27 11
Heidenheim 13 3 2 8 18 28 11
Cologne 13 2 3 8 10 24 9
--------------------------
Darmstadt 13 2 3 8 15 34 9
--------------------------
Mainz 12 1 5 6 12 25 8
Union Berlin 12 2 1 9 12 27 7
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.