Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 13 11 2 0 38 11 35

Bayern Munich 12 10 2 0 43 9 32

Stuttgart 13 10 0 3 33 15 30

RB Leipzig 13 8 2 3 31 13 26

----------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 13 7 4 2 26 20 25

Hoffenheim 14 7 2 5 28 24 23

----------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 13 4 6 3 19 15 18

Freiburg 13 5 3 5 16 23 18

Augsburg 13 4 5 4 23 25 17

Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 4 4 5 27 28 16

Wolfsburg 13 5 1 7 18 24 16

Bochum 14 2 7 5 15 29 13

Werder Bremen 13 3 2 8 18 27 11

Heidenheim 13 3 2 8 18 28 11

Cologne 13 2 3 8 10 24 9

------------------------

Darmstadt 98 13 2 3 8 15 34 9

--------------------------

Mainz 13 1 5 7 12 26 8

Union Berlin 12 2 1 9 12 27 7

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.