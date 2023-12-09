Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Sumaira FH Published December 09, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 13 11 2 0 38 11 35

Bayern Munich 12 10 2 0 43 9 32

Stuttgart 13 10 0 3 33 15 30

RB Leipzig 13 8 2 3 31 13 26

----------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 13 7 4 2 26 20 25

Hoffenheim 14 7 2 5 28 24 23

----------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 13 4 6 3 19 15 18

Freiburg 13 5 3 5 16 23 18

Augsburg 13 4 5 4 23 25 17

Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 4 4 5 27 28 16

Wolfsburg 13 5 1 7 18 24 16

Bochum 14 2 7 5 15 29 13

Werder Bremen 13 3 2 8 18 27 11

Heidenheim 13 3 2 8 18 28 11

Cologne 13 2 3 8 10 24 9

------------------------

Darmstadt 98 13 2 3 8 15 34 9

--------------------------

Mainz 13 1 5 7 12 26 8

Union Berlin 12 2 1 9 12 27 7

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 December 2023

8 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 December 2023

35 minutes ago
 Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elect ..

Siraj urges masses to support JI in upcoming elections

11 hours ago
 KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital ..

KU launches four-year BS degree program in Digital Media Marketing

11 hours ago
 Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

Five SIs suspended for poor investigation

11 hours ago
 Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full ..

Works on making dual National Highway N-25 in full swing

11 hours ago
DEC urges people to register their votes

DEC urges people to register their votes

11 hours ago
 IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audi ..

IHC issues written order regarding hearing of audiotape case

11 hours ago
 Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan' ..

Govt determined to end corruption for Balochistan's development: CM Domki

11 hours ago
 Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

Security forces kill five terrorists in Tank IBO

11 hours ago
 PML-N to work with all institutions to boost econo ..

PML-N to work with all institutions to boost economy, upgrade poor people’s li ..

11 hours ago
 LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly consti ..

LHC invalidates two new provincial assembly constituencies

11 hours ago

More Stories From World