Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 14 11 3 0 39 12 36

Bayern Munich 13 10 2 1 44 14 32

Stuttgart 14 10 1 3 34 16 31

RB Leipzig 14 9 2 3 34 15 29

----------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 14 7 4 3 28 23 25

Hoffenheim 14 7 2 5 28 24 23

----------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 14 5 6 3 24 16 21

Freiburg 14 6 3 5 17 23 21

Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 4 5 6 30 33 17

Augsburg 14 4 5 5 23 27 17

Wolfsburg 14 5 1 8 18 25 16

Werder Bremen 15 4 3 8 22 29 15

Heidenheim 14 4 2 8 21 30 14

Bochum 14 2 7 5 15 29 13

Union Berlin 13 3 1 9 15 28 10

------------------------------

Cologne 14 2 4 8 10 24 10

-------------------------

Mainz 14 1 6 7 12 26 9

Darmstadt 14 2 3 9 17 37 9

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.