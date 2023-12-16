Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2023 | 10:40 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 14 11 3 0 39 12 36
Bayern Munich 13 10 2 1 44 14 32
Stuttgart 14 10 1 3 34 16 31
RB Leipzig 14 9 2 3 34 15 29
----------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 14 7 4 3 28 23 25
Hoffenheim 14 7 2 5 28 24 23
----------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 14 5 6 3 24 16 21
Freiburg 14 6 3 5 17 23 21
Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 4 5 6 30 33 17
Augsburg 14 4 5 5 23 27 17
Wolfsburg 14 5 1 8 18 25 16
Werder Bremen 15 4 3 8 22 29 15
Heidenheim 14 4 2 8 21 30 14
Bochum 14 2 7 5 15 29 13
Union Berlin 13 3 1 9 15 28 10
------------------------------
Cologne 14 2 4 8 10 24 10
-------------------------
Mainz 14 1 6 7 12 26 9
Darmstadt 14 2 3 9 17 37 9
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.