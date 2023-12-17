Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published December 17, 2023 | 10:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 14 11 3 0 39 12 36
Bayern Munich 13 10 2 1 44 14 32
RB Leipzig 15 10 2 3 37 16 32
Stuttgart 14 10 1 3 34 16 31
----------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 15 7 5 3 29 24 26
Freiburg 15 7 3 5 19 23 24
----------------------------
Hoffenheim 15 7 2 6 29 27 23
Eintracht Frankfurt 14 5 6 3 24 16 21
Wolfsburg 15 6 1 8 19 25 19
Augsburg 15 4 6 5 24 28 18
Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 4 5 6 30 33 17
Heidenheim 15 5 2 8 22 30 17
Bochum 15 3 7 5 18 29 16
Werder Bremen 15 4 3 8 22 29 15
Union Berlin 14 3 1 10 15 31 10
----------------------------
Cologne 15 2 4 9 10 26 10
----------------------------
Mainz 15 1 6 8 12 27 9
Darmstadt 15 2 3 10 17 38 9
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.