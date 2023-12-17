Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2023

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) German Bundesliga table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 15 12 3 0 42 12 39

Bayern Munich 13 10 2 1 44 14 32

RB Leipzig 15 10 2 3 37 16 32

Stuttgart 14 10 1 3 34 16 31

----------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 15 7 5 3 29 24 26

Freiburg 15 7 3 5 19 23 24

--------------------------

Hoffenheim 15 7 2 6 29 27 23

Eintracht Frankfurt 15 5 6 4 24 19 21

Wolfsburg 15 6 1 8 19 25 19

Augsburg 15 4 6 5 24 28 18

Borussia Moenchengladbach 15 4 5 6 30 33 17

Heidenheim 15 5 2 8 22 30 17

Bochum 15 3 7 5 18 29 16

Werder Bremen 15 4 3 8 22 29 15

Union Berlin 14 3 1 10 15 31 10

-------------------------------

Cologne 15 2 4 9 10 26 10

-------------------------

Mainz 15 1 6 8 12 27 9

Darmstadt 15 2 3 10 17 38 9

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.

More Stories From World