Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 17 14 3 0 47 12 45
Bayern Munich 16 13 2 1 52 15 41
VfB Stuttgart 16 11 1 4 37 19 34
RB Leipzig 17 10 3 4 38 18 33
-------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 17 8 6 3 33 25 30
Eintracht Frankfurt 17 7 6 4 27 20 27
-------------------------------------------
Freiburg 17 7 4 6 21 26 25
Hoffenheim 17 7 3 7 32 33 24
Heidenheim 17 6 3 8 26 33 21
Wolfsburg 17 6 2 9 21 28 20
Augsburg 17 4 6 7 24 32 18
Borussia Moenchengladbach 16 4 5 7 31 35 17
Werder Bremen 17 4 5 8 24 31 17
Bochum 17 3 8 6 19 34 17
Union Berlin 16 4 2 10 17 31 14
-------------------------------------------
Mainz 17 1 8 8 14 29 11
-------------------------------------------
Cologne 17 2 5 10 11 29 11
Darmstadt 17 2 4 11 20 44 10
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.
