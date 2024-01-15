Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 17 14 3 0 47 12 45

Bayern Munich 16 13 2 1 52 15 41

VfB Stuttgart 16 11 1 4 37 19 34

RB Leipzig 17 10 3 4 38 18 33

-------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 17 8 6 3 33 25 30

Eintracht Frankfurt 17 7 6 4 27 20 27

-------------------------------------------

Freiburg 17 7 4 6 21 26 25

Hoffenheim 17 7 3 7 32 33 24

Heidenheim 17 6 3 8 26 33 21

Wolfsburg 17 6 2 9 21 28 20

Augsburg 17 4 6 7 24 32 18

Borussia Moenchengladbach 16 4 5 7 31 35 17

Werder Bremen 17 4 5 8 24 31 17

Bochum 17 3 8 6 19 34 17

Union Berlin 16 4 2 10 17 31 14

-------------------------------------------

Mainz 17 1 8 8 14 29 11

-------------------------------------------

Cologne 17 2 5 10 11 29 11

Darmstadt 17 2 4 11 20 44 10

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.