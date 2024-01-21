Football: German Bundesliga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 17 14 3 0 47 12 45

Bayern Munich 16 13 2 1 52 15 41

Stuttgart 18 11 1 6 38 23 34

RB Leipzig 17 10 3 4 38 18 33

-------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 18 9 6 3 37 25 33

Eintracht Frankfurt 18 7 7 4 29 22 28

-------------------------------------------

Freiburg 18 8 4 6 24 28 28

Hoffenheim 18 7 3 8 34 36 24

Heidenheim 18 6 4 8 27 34 22

Wolfsburg 18 6 3 9 22 29 21

Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 5 5 7 34 36 20

Bochum 18 4 8 6 20 34 17

Augsburg 17 4 6 7 24 32 18

Werder Bremen 17 4 5 8 24 31 17

Union Berlin 16 4 2 10 17 31 14

-------------------------------------------

Mainz 17 1 8 8 14 29 11

-------------------------------------------

Cologne 18 2 5 11 11 33 11

Darmstadt 18 2 5 11 22 46 11

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.