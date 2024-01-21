Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 21, 2024 | 12:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 17 14 3 0 47 12 45
Bayern Munich 16 13 2 1 52 15 41
Stuttgart 18 11 1 6 38 23 34
RB Leipzig 17 10 3 4 38 18 33
-------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 18 9 6 3 37 25 33
Eintracht Frankfurt 18 7 7 4 29 22 28
-------------------------------------------
Freiburg 18 8 4 6 24 28 28
Hoffenheim 18 7 3 8 34 36 24
Heidenheim 18 6 4 8 27 34 22
Wolfsburg 18 6 3 9 22 29 21
Borussia Moenchengladbach 17 5 5 7 34 36 20
Bochum 18 4 8 6 20 34 17
Augsburg 17 4 6 7 24 32 18
Werder Bremen 17 4 5 8 24 31 17
Union Berlin 16 4 2 10 17 31 14
-------------------------------------------
Mainz 17 1 8 8 14 29 11
-------------------------------------------
Cologne 18 2 5 11 11 33 11
Darmstadt 18 2 5 11 22 46 11
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.
