Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 19 15 4 0 50 14 49
Bayern Munich 19 15 2 2 56 18 47
VfB Stuttgart 19 12 1 6 43 25 37
Borussia Dortmund 20 10 7 3 40 26 37
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 19 10 3 6 42 26 33
Eintracht Frankfurt 19 8 7 4 30 22 31
-----------------------------------------
SC Freiburg 19 8 4 7 25 31 28
Hoffenheim 19 7 4 8 35 37 25
Heidenheim 20 6 6 8 28 35 24
Werder Bremen 19 6 5 8 28 32 23
VfL Wolfsburg 19 6 4 9 23 30 22
Borussia Moenchengladbach 19 5 6 8 35 38 21
Augsburg 19 5 6 8 28 36 21
VfL Bochum 19 4 8 7 21 37 20
Union Berlin 18 5 2 11 18 32 17
-----------------------------------------
FC Cologne 19 2 6 11 12 34 12
-----------------------------------------
Mainz 18 1 8 9 14 30 11
SV Darmstadt 19 2 5 12 22 47 11
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.
Recent Stories
Court due to announce verdict today on Imran, Bushra marriage case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 February 2024
Top UN court says Ukraine case vs Russia over invasion can proceed
Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) removes SDO over conniving in electricity ..
Serbia court acquits former spies convicted of killing journalist
Blast rocks Karachi's Saddar area
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logic ..
NCSW seminar demands women's political participation in elections
Rafah a 'pressure cooker of despair': UN
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU ..
Kenya vows those responsible for blast will be 'held accountable'
More Stories From World
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations results
-
Krajicek and Ram seal USA berth in Davis Cup finals
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table
-
Ireland hammer France 38-17 in opening Six Nations match
-
Football: English Championship result
-
Football: English Championship table
-
North Korea fires more cruise missiles in testing spree
-
Mexican community revives customs with ancient fire ritual
-
Football: Africa Cup of Nations scorers
-
Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' films, dies at 76
-
Georgia prosecutor in Trump case admits relationship with hired attorney