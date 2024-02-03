Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 03, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 19 15 4 0 50 14 49

Bayern Munich 19 15 2 2 56 18 47

VfB Stuttgart 19 12 1 6 43 25 37

Borussia Dortmund 20 10 7 3 40 26 37

-----------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 19 10 3 6 42 26 33

Eintracht Frankfurt 19 8 7 4 30 22 31

-----------------------------------------

SC Freiburg 19 8 4 7 25 31 28

Hoffenheim 19 7 4 8 35 37 25

Heidenheim 20 6 6 8 28 35 24

Werder Bremen 19 6 5 8 28 32 23

VfL Wolfsburg 19 6 4 9 23 30 22

Borussia Moenchengladbach 19 5 6 8 35 38 21

Augsburg 19 5 6 8 28 36 21

VfL Bochum 19 4 8 7 21 37 20

Union Berlin 18 5 2 11 18 32 17

-----------------------------------------

FC Cologne 19 2 6 11 12 34 12

-----------------------------------------

Mainz 18 1 8 9 14 30 11

SV Darmstadt 19 2 5 12 22 47 11

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation tie against third-placed second division side.

