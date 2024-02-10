Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2024 | 10:50 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 20 16 4 0 52 14 52

Bayern Munich 20 16 2 2 59 19 50

Stuttgart 20 13 1 6 46 26 40

Borussia Dortmund 21 11 7 3 43 26 40

------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 20 11 3 6 44 26 36

Eintracht Frankfurt 20 8 7 5 30 24 31

-------------------------------------

Freiburg 21 8 4 9 26 37 28

Werder Bremen 20 7 5 8 29 32 26

Hoffenheim 20 7 5 8 37 39 26

Heidenheim 20 6 6 8 28 35 24

Wolfsburg 20 6 5 9 25 32 23

Augsburg 20 5 7 8 29 37 22

Borussia Moenchengladbach 20 5 6 9 36 41 21

Bochum 20 4 9 7 22 38 21

Union Berlin 19 5 2 12 18 34 17

-------------------------------

Cologne 20 3 6 11 14 34 12

--------------------------

Mainz 19 1 8 10 14 31 11

Darmstadt 20 2 5 13 22 49 11

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.

Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.

