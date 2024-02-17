Football: German Bundesliga Table
Published February 17, 2024
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 21 17 4 0 55 14 55
Bayern Munich 21 16 2 3 59 22 50
Stuttgart 21 14 1 6 49 27 43
Borussia Dortmund 21 11 7 3 43 26 40
-----------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 21 11 4 6 46 28 37
Eintracht Frankfurt 21 8 8 5 31 25 32
-----------------------------------------
Werder Bremen 22 8 5 9 31 34 29
Freiburg 21 8 4 9 26 37 28
Hoffenheim 21 7 6 8 38 40 27
Heidenheim 21 7 6 8 30 36 27
Augsburg 21 5 8 8 31 39 23
Wolfsburg 21 6 5 10 25 33 23
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 21 5 7 9 36 41 22
Bochum 21 4 10 7 23 39 22
Union Berlin 21 6 3 12 20 35 21
-----------------------------------------
Cologne 22 3 7 12 15 36 16
-----------------------------------------
Mainz 21 1 9 11 16 35 12
Darmstadt 21 2 6 13 22 49 12
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
