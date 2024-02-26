Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 08:50 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 23 19 4 0 59 16 61

Bayern Munich 23 17 2 4 63 26 53

Stuttgart 23 15 2 6 52 29 47

Borussia Dortmund 23 11 8 4 46 30 41

------------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 23 12 4 7 49 30 40

Eintracht Frankfurt 23 8 10 5 36 39 34

------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 23 8 6 9 41 43 30

Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 32 35 30

Freiburg 23 8 5 10 30 42 29

Heidenheim 23 7 7 9 33 40 28

Augsburg 23 6 8 9 33 41 26

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 23 6 7 10 41 45 25

Wolfsburg 23 6 7 10 28 36 25

Union Berlin 23 7 4 12 23 37 25

Bochum 23 5 10 8 28 46 25

------------------------------------------

FC Cologne 23 3 8 12 16 37 17

------------------------------------------

Mainz 23 2 9 12 18 37 15

Darmstadt 23 2 7 14 24 52 13

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bor Sunday Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis

14 hours ago
 PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs

17 hours ago
 PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

20 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024

24 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024

24 hours ago
 PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA p ..

PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president

1 day ago
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punja ..

PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker

1 day ago
 PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets

2 days ago
 PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kin ..

PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

2 days ago
 Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday

2 days ago
 realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note ..

Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds

2 days ago
 Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Kara ..

Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi

2 days ago

More Stories From World