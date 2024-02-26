Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2024 | 08:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 23 19 4 0 59 16 61
Bayern Munich 23 17 2 4 63 26 53
Stuttgart 23 15 2 6 52 29 47
Borussia Dortmund 23 11 8 4 46 30 41
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 23 12 4 7 49 30 40
Eintracht Frankfurt 23 8 10 5 36 39 34
------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 23 8 6 9 41 43 30
Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 32 35 30
Freiburg 23 8 5 10 30 42 29
Heidenheim 23 7 7 9 33 40 28
Augsburg 23 6 8 9 33 41 26
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 23 6 7 10 41 45 25
Wolfsburg 23 6 7 10 28 36 25
Union Berlin 23 7 4 12 23 37 25
Bochum 23 5 10 8 28 46 25
------------------------------------------
FC Cologne 23 3 8 12 16 37 17
------------------------------------------
Mainz 23 2 9 12 18 37 15
Darmstadt 23 2 7 14 24 52 13
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Qalandars opt to bowl first against Zalmis
PSL 9: Sultans beat Gladiators by 13 runs
PSL 2024 Match 11 Multan Sultan Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 February 2024
PTI-supported Asad Manzoor Butt elected as LHCBA president
PML-N’s leader Malik Ahmed Khan elected as Punjab Assembly Speaker
PSL 9: Kings beat Qalandars by two wickets
PSL 2024 Match 10 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Wi ..
Balochistan Assembly session on Wednesday
Realme is breaking the cap in the industry, 1 Note 50 sold every 1.5 seconds
Traffic plan unveiled during PSL 9 matches in Karachi
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP Rio Open results17 minutes ago
-
Baez sweeps to Rio title27 minutes ago
-
PSG scrape draw against Rennes with last-gasp Ramos penalty7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table7 hours ago
-
Beier brace sends Hoffenheim past disappointing Dortmund7 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated7 hours ago
-
Raiders kill at least 15 worshippers at Burkina church7 hours ago
-
Minimako strikes late to send Monaco third in Ligue 17 hours ago
-
Liverpool win League Cup as Van Dijk strikes late to sink Chelsea7 hours ago
-
25 killed in road crash in Tanzania: president7 hours ago
-
PSG scrape draw against Rennes with last-gasp Ramos penalty7 hours ago
-
Belarus President Lukashenko to seek re-election next year7 hours ago