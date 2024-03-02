Football: German Bundesliga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 23 19 4 0 59 16 61

Bayern Munich 24 17 3 4 65 28 54

Stuttgart 23 15 2 6 52 29 47

Borussia Dortmund 23 11 8 4 46 30 41

------------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 23 12 4 7 49 30 40

Eintracht Frankfurt 23 8 10 5 36 39 34

------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 23 8 6 9 41 43 30

Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 32 35 30

Freiburg 24 8 6 10 32 44 30

Heidenheim 23 7 7 9 33 40 28

Augsburg 23 6 8 9 33 41 26

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 23 6 7 10 41 45 25

Wolfsburg 23 6 7 10 28 36 25

Union Berlin 23 7 4 12 23 37 25

Bochum 23 5 10 8 28 46 25

------------------------------------------

FC Cologne 23 3 8 12 16 37 17

------------------------------------------

Mainz 23 2 9 12 18 37 15

Darmstadt 23 2 7 14 24 52 13

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.