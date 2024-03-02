Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:41 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 23 19 4 0 59 16 61

Bayern Munich 24 17 3 4 65 28 54

Stuttgart 23 15 2 6 52 29 47

Borussia Dortmund 23 11 8 4 46 30 41

------------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 23 12 4 7 49 30 40

Eintracht Frankfurt 23 8 10 5 36 39 34

------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 23 8 6 9 41 43 30

Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 32 35 30

Freiburg 24 8 6 10 32 44 30

Heidenheim 23 7 7 9 33 40 28

Augsburg 23 6 8 9 33 41 26

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 23 6 7 10 41 45 25

Wolfsburg 23 6 7 10 28 36 25

Union Berlin 23 7 4 12 23 37 25

Bochum 23 5 10 8 28 46 25

------------------------------------------

FC Cologne 23 3 8 12 16 37 17

------------------------------------------

Mainz 23 2 9 12 18 37 15

Darmstadt 23 2 7 14 24 52 13

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Cologne Frankfurt Berlin Bor Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated

9 hours ago
 Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white du ..

Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic

9 hours ago
 Stocks rally rolls on into March

Stocks rally rolls on into March

9 hours ago
 Police conduct crackdown against display of weapon ..

Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles

9 hours ago
 Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire ..

Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas

9 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting

9 hours ago
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Sz ..

19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin

9 hours ago
 Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade

9 hours ago
 One killed, two injured in firing incident

One killed, two injured in firing incident

9 hours ago
 Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurra ..

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..

10 hours ago
 Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK cap ..

Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital

10 hours ago
 WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency

10 hours ago

More Stories From World