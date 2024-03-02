Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 02, 2024 | 08:41 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 23 19 4 0 59 16 61
Bayern Munich 24 17 3 4 65 28 54
Stuttgart 23 15 2 6 52 29 47
Borussia Dortmund 23 11 8 4 46 30 41
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 23 12 4 7 49 30 40
Eintracht Frankfurt 23 8 10 5 36 39 34
------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 23 8 6 9 41 43 30
Werder Bremen 23 8 6 9 32 35 30
Freiburg 24 8 6 10 32 44 30
Heidenheim 23 7 7 9 33 40 28
Augsburg 23 6 8 9 33 41 26
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 23 6 7 10 41 45 25
Wolfsburg 23 6 7 10 28 36 25
Union Berlin 23 7 4 12 23 37 25
Bochum 23 5 10 8 28 46 25
------------------------------------------
FC Cologne 23 3 8 12 16 37 17
------------------------------------------
Mainz 23 2 9 12 18 37 15
Darmstadt 23 2 7 14 24 52 13
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
Recent Stories
Tennis: Dubai ATP results - collated
Pogacar launches Giro-Tour bid at Italy's white dust epic
Stocks rally rolls on into March
Police conduct crackdown against display of weapons, numbers plates in vehicles
Rain offers slight reprieve from largest wildfire in history of Texas
DC Kohat chairs revenue review meeting
19 injured as car drives into crowd in Poland's Szczecin
Rublev defaulted from Dubai after angry tirade
One killed, two injured in firing incident
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khurram Dastgir Khan pledges welfare ..
Pakistan Air War College delegation visits AJK capital
WASA on high alert to deal with any emergency
More Stories From World
-
Football: English Championship result9 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result9 minutes ago
-
Evenepoel, Roglic get Tour de France taste at Paris-Nice9 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table9 minutes ago
-
Cuban dissident Roque named US 'Woman of Courage'9 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 result10 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results10 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table10 minutes ago
-
Navalny buried in Moscow amid thousands of defiant mourners10 minutes ago
-
'Last resort': Donors hope to offer Gaza lifeline with air drops10 minutes ago
-
Iranians vote in elections as conservatives expected to dominate20 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested at farmers' protest on Champs-Elysees in Paris20 minutes ago