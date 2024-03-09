Football: German Bundesliga table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 24 20 4 0 61 16 64

Bayern Munich 24 17 3 4 65 28 54

Stuttgart 25 17 2 6 57 31 53

Borussia Dortmund 24 12 8 4 48 30 44

------------------------------------------

RB Leipzig 24 13 4 7 53 31 43

Eintracht Frankfurt 24 9 10 5 38 31 37

------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 24 9 6 9 43 44 33

Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 33 37 30

Freiburg 24 8 6 10 32 44 30

Augsburg 24 7 8 9 39 41 29

Heidenheim 24 7 7 10 34 42 28

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 24 6 8 10 42 46 26

Wolfsburg 24 6 7 11 30 39 25

Union Berlin 25 7 4 14 23 41 25

Bochum 24 5 10 9 29 50 25

------------------------------------------

Cologne 24 3 8 13 16 39 17

------------------------------------------

Mainz 24 2 10 12 19 38 16

Darmstadt 24 2 7 15 24 58 13

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.