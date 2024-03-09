Football: German Bundesliga Table
Published March 09, 2024
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 24 20 4 0 61 16 64
Bayern Munich 24 17 3 4 65 28 54
Stuttgart 25 17 2 6 57 31 53
Borussia Dortmund 24 12 8 4 48 30 44
------------------------------------------
RB Leipzig 24 13 4 7 53 31 43
Eintracht Frankfurt 24 9 10 5 38 31 37
------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 24 9 6 9 43 44 33
Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 33 37 30
Freiburg 24 8 6 10 32 44 30
Augsburg 24 7 8 9 39 41 29
Heidenheim 24 7 7 10 34 42 28
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 24 6 8 10 42 46 26
Wolfsburg 24 6 7 11 30 39 25
Union Berlin 25 7 4 14 23 41 25
Bochum 24 5 10 9 29 50 25
------------------------------------------
Cologne 24 3 8 13 16 39 17
------------------------------------------
Mainz 24 2 10 12 19 38 16
Darmstadt 24 2 7 15 24 58 13
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
