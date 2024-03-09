Football: German Bundesliga Table
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 24 20 4 0 61 16 64
Bayern Munich 25 18 3 4 73 29 57
Stuttgart 25 17 2 6 57 31 53
RB Leipzig 25 14 4 7 55 31 46
------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 24 12 8 4 48 30 44
Eintracht Frankfurt 24 9 10 5 38 31 37
------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 24 9 6 9 43 44 33
Augsburg 25 8 8 9 40 41 32
Werder Bremen 24 8 6 10 33 37 30
Freiburg 24 8 6 10 32 44 30
Heidenheim 25 7 7 11 34 43 28
Borussia Moenchengladbach 25 6 9 10 45 49 27
Wolfsburg 24 6 7 11 30 39 25
Union Berlin 25 7 4 14 23 41 25
Bochum 24 5 10 9 29 50 25
------------------------------------------
Cologne 25 3 9 13 19 42 18
------------------------------------------
Mainz 25 2 10 13 20 46 16
Darmstadt 25 2 7 16 24 60 13
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League.
Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
