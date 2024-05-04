Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 09:20 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 31 25 6 0 77 22 81 - champions
Bayern Munich 31 22 3 6 89 38 69
Stuttgart 31 20 4 7 70 38 64
RB Leipzig 32 19 6 7 74 36 63
------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 31 16 9 6 59 39 57
Eintracht Frankfurt 31 11 12 8 47 42 45
------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 32 11 7 14 56 64 40
Freiburg 31 11 7 13 43 55 40
Augsburg 31 10 9 12 48 52 39
Heidenheim 31 9 10 12 44 52 37
Werder Bremen 31 10 7 14 41 50 37
Wolfsburg 31 9 7 15 37 51 34
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 31 7 11 13 53 60 32
Union Berlin 31 8 6 17 26 50 30
Bochum 31 6 12 13 37 62 30
------------------------------------------
Mainz 31 5 13 13 32 49 28
------------------------------------------
Cologne 31 4 11 16 24 54 23
Darmstadt 31 3 8 20 30 73 17 - relegated
Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
