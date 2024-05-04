Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 31 25 6 0 77 22 81 - champions

Bayern Munich 31 22 3 6 89 38 69

Stuttgart 31 20 4 7 70 38 64

RB Leipzig 32 19 6 7 74 36 63

------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 31 16 9 6 59 39 57

Eintracht Frankfurt 31 11 12 8 47 42 45

------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 32 11 7 14 56 64 40

Freiburg 31 11 7 13 43 55 40

Augsburg 31 10 9 12 48 52 39

Heidenheim 31 9 10 12 44 52 37

Werder Bremen 31 10 7 14 41 50 37

Wolfsburg 31 9 7 15 37 51 34

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 31 7 11 13 53 60 32

Union Berlin 31 8 6 17 26 50 30

Bochum 31 6 12 13 37 62 30

------------------------------------------

Mainz 31 5 13 13 32 49 28

------------------------------------------

Cologne 31 4 11 16 24 54 23

Darmstadt 31 3 8 20 30 73 17 - relegated

Note: Top four qualify for Champions League, fifth and six for Europa League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.