Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayer Leverkusen 32 26 6 0 82 23 84 - champions

Bayern Munich 32 22 3 7 90 41 69

Stuttgart 32 21 4 7 73 39 67

RB Leipzig 32 19 6 7 74 36 63

Borussia Dortmund 32 17 9 6 64 40 60

------------------------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 32 11 12 9 48 47 45

------------------------------------------

Freiburg 32 11 8 13 43 55 41

------------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 32 11 7 14 56 64 40

Augsburg 32 10 9 13 49 57 39

Heidenheim 32 9 11 12 45 53 38

Werder Bremen 32 10 8 14 43 52 38

Wolfsburg 32 10 7 15 40 51 37

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 32 7 12 13 55 62 33

Bochum 32 7 12 13 41 65 33

Union Berlin 32 8 6 18 29 54 30

------------------------------------------

Mainz 32 5 14 13 33 50 29

------------------------------------------

Cologne 32 4 12 16 24 54 24

Darmstadt 32 3 8 21 30 76 17 - relegated

Note: Top five qualify for Champions League, sixth for Europa League and seventh for Conference League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.