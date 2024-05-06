Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayer Leverkusen 32 26 6 0 82 23 84 - champions
Bayern Munich 32 22 3 7 90 41 69
Stuttgart 32 21 4 7 73 39 67
RB Leipzig 32 19 6 7 74 36 63
Borussia Dortmund 32 17 9 6 64 40 60
------------------------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 32 11 12 9 48 47 45
------------------------------------------
Freiburg 32 11 8 13 43 55 41
------------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 32 11 7 14 56 64 40
Augsburg 32 10 9 13 49 57 39
Heidenheim 32 9 11 12 45 53 38
Werder Bremen 32 10 8 14 43 52 38
Wolfsburg 32 10 7 15 40 51 37
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 32 7 12 13 55 62 33
Bochum 32 7 12 13 41 65 33
Union Berlin 32 8 6 18 29 54 30
------------------------------------------
Mainz 32 5 14 13 33 50 29
------------------------------------------
Cologne 32 4 12 16 24 54 24
Darmstadt 32 3 8 21 30 76 17 - relegated
Note: Top five qualify for Champions League, sixth for Europa League and seventh for Conference League. Bottom two relegated, third-last plays relegation play-off against third-placed second division side.
