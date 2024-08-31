Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2024 | 09:10 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Union Berlin 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Freiburg 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Heidenheim 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Borussia Dortmund 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
Bayer Leverkusen 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Hoffenheim 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
RB Leipzig 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
Augsburg 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Werder Bremen 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
Mainz 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
Borussia Moenchengladbach 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Holstein Kiel 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
Wolfsburg 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
VfL Bochum 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
VfB Stuttgart 1 0 0 1 1 3 0
Eintracht Frankfurt 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
St Pauli 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
