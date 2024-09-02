Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Heidenheim 2 2 0 0 6 0 6

RB Leipzig 2 2 0 0 4 2 6

Borussia Dortmund 2 1 1 0 2 0 4

Union Berlin 2 1 1 0 2 1 4

Freiburg 1 1 0 0 3 1 3

Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Wolfsburg 2 1 0 1 4 3 3

Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 3 2 3

Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 0 1 5 5 3

Eintracht Frankfurt 2 1 0 1 3 3 3

Hoffenheim 2 1 0 1 4 5 3

Mainz 2 0 2 0 4 4 2

Werder Bremen 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Stuttgart 2 0 1 1 4 6 1

Augsburg 2 0 1 1 2 6 1

Holstein Kiel 2 0 0 2 2 5 0

St Pauli 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

Bochum 2 0 0 2 0 3 0

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Kiel Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Sunday Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming P ..

Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end t ..

Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..

1 day ago
 Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smart ..

Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..

1 day ago
 Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakis ..

Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan

1 day ago
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakis ..

Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..

1 day ago
 Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure t ..

Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures

1 day ago
 Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and pos ..

Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges

1 day ago
 Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna move ..

Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi

1 day ago
 Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husba ..

Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram

1 day ago
 Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in ..

Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington

1 day ago

More Stories From World