Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Heidenheim 2 2 0 0 6 0 6
RB Leipzig 2 2 0 0 4 2 6
Borussia Dortmund 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Union Berlin 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
Freiburg 1 1 0 0 3 1 3
Borussia Moenchengladbach 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Wolfsburg 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
Bayern Munich 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
Bayer Leverkusen 2 1 0 1 5 5 3
Eintracht Frankfurt 2 1 0 1 3 3 3
Hoffenheim 2 1 0 1 4 5 3
Mainz 2 0 2 0 4 4 2
Werder Bremen 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
Stuttgart 2 0 1 1 4 6 1
Augsburg 2 0 1 1 2 6 1
Holstein Kiel 2 0 0 2 2 5 0
St Pauli 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Bochum 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
Recent Stories
Trinasolar's 'Golden Size' Modules: Transforming Pakistan's Solar Energy Landsca ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 September 2024
Chaudhry Salik Hussain's special measures to end the difficulties of pilgrims ar ..
Arshad Nadeem Picks realme as His First-ever Smartphone Brand Partnership - A Re ..
Petrol price cut down by Rs1.86 per litre in Pakistan
Whether UK’s driving license acceptable in Pakistan? Check complete details he ..
Dr. Kaiser Bengali resigns over govt’s failure to cut expenditures
Punjab judiciary witnesses major transfers and postings of judges
Another Monsoon system's threat looms as Asna moved further away from Karachi
Javeria Abbasi reveals details of her second husband on Instagram
Delegation of senior judges visits Pak Embassy in Washington
More Stories From World
-
Ten Hag no magician, but insists Man Utd will come good15 minutes ago
-
Liverpool demolish Man Utd to maintain perfect Slot start25 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table25 minutes ago
-
Castrillo wins Vuelta stage 15 as Roglic closes on O'Connor25 minutes ago
-
Large-scale UN-led drive to vaccinate children against Polio kicks off in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results4 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table4 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table5 hours ago
-
Ferrari's Leclerc wins Italian Grand Prix as Verstappen falters again5 hours ago
-
Chelsea held by Palace as Newcastle sink Spurs5 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results5 hours ago
-
Ton-up Das helps Bangladesh thwart Pakistan in second Test5 hours ago