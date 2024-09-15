Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Published September 15, 2024

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 3 3 0 0 11 3 9

Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 6 2 7

RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

Heidenheim 3 2 0 1 8 4 6

Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 0 1 9 6 6

Eintracht Frankfurt 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Freiburg 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Union Berlin 3 1 2 0 2 1 5

Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 7 7 4

Augsburg 3 1 1 1 5 7 3

Wolfsburg 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

Hoffenheim 3 1 0 2 5 9 3

Mainz 2 0 2 0 4 4 2

Werder Bremen 2 0 2 0 2 2 2

Bochum 3 0 0 3 1 5 0

St Pauli 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

Holstein Kiel 3 0 0 3 3 11 0

