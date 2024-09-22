Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 16 3 12

SC Freiburg 4 3 0 1 8 4 9

Union Berlin 4 2 2 0 4 2 8

Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 6 2 7

RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 0 1 9 6 6

Heidenheim 4 2 0 2 8 7 6

Eintracht Frankfurt 3 2 0 1 5 4 6

Mainz 4 1 2 1 8 8 5

Werder Bremen 4 1 2 1 4 8 5

VfB Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 7 7 4

Augsburg 4 1 1 2 7 10 4

VfL Wolfsburg 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 1 0 2 5 6 3

Hoffenheim 4 1 0 3 6 11 3

VfL Bochum 4 0 1 3 3 7 1

Holstein Kiel 4 0 1 3 5 13 1

St Pauli 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Kiel Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

KP CM Gandapur arrives at PTI power show in Kahna

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

Pakistan Railways reduces 10pc train fares

11 hours ago
 Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

Suffers from mental disorder, reveals Alia Bhat

12 hours ago
 Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally ..

Convoy led by KP CM Gandapur departs for PTI rally in Lahore

12 hours ago
 Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP C ..

Court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur

13 hours ago
 London hospital to use drones for rapid blood samp ..

London hospital to use drones for rapid blood sample delivery

13 hours ago
PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

PCB seeks high-performance coach for Red Ball team

14 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 September 202 ..

16 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 September 2024

17 hours ago
 Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts onc ..

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s voice touches hearts once again after three decades

1 day ago
 PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence i ..

PCB HEC Intervarsity Tournament 2024 to commence in October

1 day ago
 Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in M ..

Second Pakistan v England Test will be played in Multan

1 day ago

More Stories From World