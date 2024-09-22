Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 01:50 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 16 3 12
SC Freiburg 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
Union Berlin 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
Borussia Dortmund 3 2 1 0 6 2 7
RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Bayer Leverkusen 3 2 0 1 9 6 6
Heidenheim 4 2 0 2 8 7 6
Eintracht Frankfurt 3 2 0 1 5 4 6
Mainz 4 1 2 1 8 8 5
Werder Bremen 4 1 2 1 4 8 5
VfB Stuttgart 3 1 1 1 7 7 4
Augsburg 4 1 1 2 7 10 4
VfL Wolfsburg 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
Borussia Moenchengladbach 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
Hoffenheim 4 1 0 3 6 11 3
VfL Bochum 4 0 1 3 3 7 1
Holstein Kiel 4 0 1 3 5 13 1
St Pauli 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
