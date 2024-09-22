Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 11:20 PM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 16 3 12

Bayer Leverkusen 4 3 0 1 13 9 9

Freiburg 4 3 0 1 8 4 9

Eintracht Frankfurt 4 3 0 1 7 4 9

Union Berlin 4 2 2 0 4 2 8

Stuttgart 4 2 1 1 12 8 7

RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 4 2 7

Borussia Dortmund 4 2 1 1 7 7 7

Heidenheim 4 2 0 2 8 7 6

Mainz 4 1 2 1 8 8 5

Werder Bremen 4 1 2 1 4 8 5

Augsburg 4 1 1 2 7 10 4

Wolfsburg 4 1 0 3 8 9 3

Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 1 0 3 5 8 3

Hoffenheim 4 1 0 3 6 13 3

Bochum 4 0 1 3 3 7 1

Holstein Kiel 4 0 1 3 5 13 1

St Pauli 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

