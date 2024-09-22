Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2024 | 11:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 4 4 0 0 16 3 12
Bayer Leverkusen 4 3 0 1 13 9 9
Freiburg 4 3 0 1 8 4 9
Eintracht Frankfurt 4 3 0 1 7 4 9
Union Berlin 4 2 2 0 4 2 8
Stuttgart 4 2 1 1 12 8 7
RB Leipzig 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
Borussia Dortmund 4 2 1 1 7 7 7
Heidenheim 4 2 0 2 8 7 6
Mainz 4 1 2 1 8 8 5
Werder Bremen 4 1 2 1 4 8 5
Augsburg 4 1 1 2 7 10 4
Wolfsburg 4 1 0 3 8 9 3
Borussia Moenchengladbach 4 1 0 3 5 8 3
Hoffenheim 4 1 0 3 6 13 3
Bochum 4 0 1 3 3 7 1
Holstein Kiel 4 0 1 3 5 13 1
St Pauli 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
