Football: German Bundesliga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 12:40 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 17 4 13

Eintracht Frankfurt 5 4 0 1 11 6 12

RB Leipzig 5 3 2 0 8 2 11

Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 1 1 14 10 10

--------------------

Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 11 9 10

--------------------

Heidenheim 5 3 0 2 10 7 9

--------------------

Freiburg 5 3 0 2 8 7 9

Stuttgart 5 2 2 1 14 10 8

Union Berlin 5 2 2 1 4 3 8

Werder Bremen 5 2 2 1 8 11 8

Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 2 0 3 6 8 6

Mainz 5 1 2 2 8 10 5

Wolfsburg 5 1 1 3 10 11 4

St Pauli 5 1 1 3 4 6 4

Augsburg 5 1 1 3 7 14 4

--------------------

Hoffenheim 5 1 0 4 9 15 3

--------------------

Bochum 5 0 1 4 5 11 1

Holstein Kiel 5 0 1 4 7 17 1

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

afp

