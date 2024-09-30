Football: German Bundesliga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 12:40 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 5 4 1 0 17 4 13
Eintracht Frankfurt 5 4 0 1 11 6 12
RB Leipzig 5 3 2 0 8 2 11
Bayer Leverkusen 5 3 1 1 14 10 10
--------------------
Borussia Dortmund 5 3 1 1 11 9 10
--------------------
Heidenheim 5 3 0 2 10 7 9
--------------------
Freiburg 5 3 0 2 8 7 9
Stuttgart 5 2 2 1 14 10 8
Union Berlin 5 2 2 1 4 3 8
Werder Bremen 5 2 2 1 8 11 8
Borussia Moenchengladbach 5 2 0 3 6 8 6
Mainz 5 1 2 2 8 10 5
Wolfsburg 5 1 1 3 10 11 4
St Pauli 5 1 1 3 4 6 4
Augsburg 5 1 1 3 7 14 4
--------------------
Hoffenheim 5 1 0 4 9 15 3
--------------------
Bochum 5 0 1 4 5 11 1
Holstein Kiel 5 0 1 4 7 17 1
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
afp
