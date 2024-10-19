Football: German Bundesliga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 20 7 14
RB Leipzig 6 4 2 0 9 2 14
Eintracht Frankfurt 6 4 1 1 14 9 13
Borussia Dortmund 7 4 1 2 14 12 13
----------------------------------------
Freiburg 6 4 0 2 9 7 12
----------------------------------------
Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 2 1 16 12 11
----------------------------------------
Union Berlin 6 3 2 1 6 4 11
Stuttgart 6 2 3 1 15 11 9
Heidenheim 6 3 0 3 10 8 9
Mainz 6 2 2 2 11 10 8
Werder Bremen 6 2 2 2 8 12 8
Wolfsburg 6 2 1 3 13 12 7
Augsburg 6 2 1 3 9 15 7
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 6 2 0 4 7 10 6
St Pauli 7 1 1 5 5 11 4
----------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 6 1 1 4 10 16 4
----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 6 0 2 4 9 19 2
Bochum 6 0 1 5 6 14 1
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round. Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
