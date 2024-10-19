Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Umer Jamshaid Published October 19, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 6 4 2 0 20 7 14

RB Leipzig 6 4 2 0 9 2 14

Eintracht Frankfurt 6 4 1 1 14 9 13

Borussia Dortmund 7 4 1 2 14 12 13

----------------------------------------

Freiburg 6 4 0 2 9 7 12

----------------------------------------

Bayer Leverkusen 6 3 2 1 16 12 11

----------------------------------------

Union Berlin 6 3 2 1 6 4 11

Stuttgart 6 2 3 1 15 11 9

Heidenheim 6 3 0 3 10 8 9

Mainz 6 2 2 2 11 10 8

Werder Bremen 6 2 2 2 8 12 8

Wolfsburg 6 2 1 3 13 12 7

Augsburg 6 2 1 3 9 15 7

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 6 2 0 4 7 10 6

St Pauli 7 1 1 5 5 11 4

----------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 6 1 1 4 10 16 4

----------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 6 0 2 4 9 19 2

Bochum 6 0 1 5 6 14 1

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round. Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

