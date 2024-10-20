Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published October 20, 2024 | 09:10 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 7 5 2 0 24 7 17
RB Leipzig 7 5 2 0 11 2 17
SC Freiburg 7 5 0 2 12 8 15
Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 2 1 18 13 14
--------------------------------------
Union Berlin 7 4 2 1 8 4 14
--------------------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 7 4 1 2 15 11 13
--------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 7 4 1 2 14 12 13
Heidenheim 7 3 0 4 12 11 9
VfB Stuttgart 7 2 3 2 15 15 9
Bor. Moenchengladbach 7 3 0 4 10 12 9
Mainz 05 7 2 2 3 11 12 8
Werder Bremen 6 2 2 2 8 12 8
VfL Wolfsburg 6 2 1 3 13 12 7
Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 13 17 7
Augsburg 7 2 1 4 10 18 7
--------------------------------------
St Pauli 7 1 1 5 5 11 4
--------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 7 0 2 5 9 21 2
VfL Bochum 7 0 1 6 7 17 1
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
afp
