Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 02:00 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 7 5 2 0 24 7 17

RB Leipzig 7 5 2 0 11 2 17

SC Freiburg 7 5 0 2 12 8 15

Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 2 1 18 13 14

--------------------------------------

Union Berlin 7 4 2 1 8 4 14

--------------------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 7 4 1 2 15 11 13

--------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 7 4 1 2 14 12 13

Werder Bremen 7 3 2 2 12 14 11

Bor. Moenchengladbach 8 3 1 4 11 13 10

Heidenheim 7 3 0 4 12 11 9

VfB Stuttgart 7 2 3 2 15 15 9

Mainz 05 8 2 3 3 12 13 9

VfL Wolfsburg 7 2 1 4 15 16 7

Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 13 17 7

Augsburg 7 2 1 4 10 18 7

--------------------------------------

St Pauli 7 1 1 5 5 11 4

--------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 7 0 2 5 9 21 2

VfL Bochum 7 0 1 6 7 17 1

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Kiel Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Bor Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 hours ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

2 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

2 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

2 hours ago
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

2 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

2 hours ago
 PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrd ..

PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..

2 hours ago
 DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, invest ..

DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation

3 hours ago
 UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual v ..

UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..

3 hours ago
 Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll ..

Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World