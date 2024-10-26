Football: German Bundesliga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 7 5 2 0 24 7 17
RB Leipzig 7 5 2 0 11 2 17
SC Freiburg 7 5 0 2 12 8 15
Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 2 1 18 13 14
--------------------------------------
Union Berlin 7 4 2 1 8 4 14
--------------------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 7 4 1 2 15 11 13
--------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 7 4 1 2 14 12 13
Werder Bremen 7 3 2 2 12 14 11
Bor. Moenchengladbach 8 3 1 4 11 13 10
Heidenheim 7 3 0 4 12 11 9
VfB Stuttgart 7 2 3 2 15 15 9
Mainz 05 8 2 3 3 12 13 9
VfL Wolfsburg 7 2 1 4 15 16 7
Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 13 17 7
Augsburg 7 2 1 4 10 18 7
--------------------------------------
St Pauli 7 1 1 5 5 11 4
--------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 7 0 2 5 9 21 2
VfL Bochum 7 0 1 6 7 17 1
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
PM pays tribute to PMA cadet for embracing martyrdom while fighting against terr ..
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strength ..
Trump, Harris tied for popular vote in latest poll on presidential election; Mus ..
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results6 minutes ago
-
Pakistani products gain popularity among Chinese consumers6 minutes ago
-
Borthwick unveils new contracts for leading England players6 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results6 minutes ago
-
Elon Musk all-in for Trump as Moscow denies secret Putin talks26 minutes ago
-
EU chief cancels meeting with Serbian PM over Russia minister: ambassador46 minutes ago
-
Kickboxing takes Senegal by storm despite tight funds56 minutes ago
-
Gaza ministry says Israeli forces detain hundreds at hospital56 minutes ago
-
UN alarmed by Israeli strike in southern Lebanon that killed journalists2 hours ago
-
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels2 hours ago
-
DPM Dar meets world leaders, discuss trade, investment cooperation3 hours ago
-
UN rights expert calls for recognition of sexual violence as torture to strengthen legal protections3 hours ago