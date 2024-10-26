Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 10:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
RB Leipzig 8 6 2 0 14 3 20
Bayern Munich 7 5 2 0 24 7 17
SC Freiburg 8 5 0 3 13 11 15
Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 2 1 18 13 14
--------------------------------------
Union Berlin 7 4 2 1 8 4 14
--------------------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 7 4 1 2 15 11 13
--------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 8 4 1 3 15 14 13
Stuttgart 8 3 3 2 17 16 12
Werder Bremen 7 3 2 2 12 14 11
Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 3 1 4 11 13 10
Augsburg 8 3 1 4 12 19 10
Heidenheim 7 3 0 4 12 11 9
Mainz 05 8 2 3 3 12 13 9
Wolfsburg 8 2 2 4 15 16 8
Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 13 17 7
--------------------------------------
St Pauli 8 1 2 5 5 11 5
--------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 8 0 2 6 10 23 2
VfL Bochum 7 0 1 6 7 17 1
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
More Stories From World
-
Lebanon state media say Israel army blows up houses in border villages5 minutes ago
-
Shelton downs friend Fils to reach Basel final5 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table15 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table25 minutes ago
-
Di Lorenzo fires Napoli past Lecce and five points clear25 minutes ago
-
Pakistan opens pavilion at 31st Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Expo35 minutes ago
-
Haaland fires Man City to top of Premier League, Villa held45 minutes ago
-
Leipzig beat Freiburg to go top, Dortmund lose away again45 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table45 minutes ago
-
Opposition tipped to win narrow majority in Georgia election: exit poll45 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results1 hour ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results1 hour ago