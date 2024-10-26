Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

RB Leipzig 8 6 2 0 14 3 20

Bayern Munich 7 5 2 0 24 7 17

SC Freiburg 8 5 0 3 13 11 15

Bayer Leverkusen 7 4 2 1 18 13 14

--------------------------------------

Union Berlin 7 4 2 1 8 4 14

--------------------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 7 4 1 2 15 11 13

--------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 8 4 1 3 15 14 13

Stuttgart 8 3 3 2 17 16 12

Werder Bremen 7 3 2 2 12 14 11

Borussia Moenchengladbach 8 3 1 4 11 13 10

Augsburg 8 3 1 4 12 19 10

Heidenheim 7 3 0 4 12 11 9

Mainz 05 8 2 3 3 12 13 9

Wolfsburg 8 2 2 4 15 16 8

Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 13 17 7

--------------------------------------

St Pauli 8 1 2 5 5 11 5

--------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 8 0 2 6 10 23 2

VfL Bochum 7 0 1 6 7 17 1

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.