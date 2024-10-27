Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 8 6 2 0 29 7 20
RB Leipzig 8 6 2 0 14 3 20
Bayer Leverkusen 8 4 3 1 20 15 15
Union Berlin 8 4 3 1 9 5 15
---------------------------------------
SC Freiburg 8 5 0 3 13 11 15
---------------------------------------
Eintracht Frankfurt 8 4 2 2 16 12 14
---------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 8 4 1 3 15 14 13
Stuttgart 8 3 3 2 17 16 12
Werder Bremen 8 3 3 2 14 16 12
Bor.
Moenchengladbach 8 3 1 4 11 13 10
Augsburg 8 3 1 4 12 19 10
Heidenheim 7 3 0 4 12 11 9
Mainz 05 8 2 3 3 12 13 9
Wolfsburg 8 2 2 4 15 16 8
Hoffenheim 7 2 1 4 13 17 7
---------------------------------------
St Pauli 8 1 2 5 5 11 5
---------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 8 0 2 6 10 23 2
VfL Bochum 8 0 1 7 7 22 1
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round. Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
