Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 8 6 2 0 29 7 20

RB Leipzig 8 6 2 0 14 3 20

Bayer Leverkusen 8 4 3 1 20 15 15

Union Berlin 8 4 3 1 9 5 15

---------------------------------------

SC Freiburg 8 5 0 3 13 11 15

---------------------------------------

Eintracht Frankfurt 8 4 2 2 16 12 14

---------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 8 4 1 3 15 14 13

Stuttgart 8 3 3 2 17 16 12

Werder Bremen 8 3 3 2 14 16 12

Heidenheim 8 3 1 4 12 11 10

Bor.

Moenchengladbach 8 3 1 4 11 13 10

Augsburg 8 3 1 4 12 19 10

Mainz 05 8 2 3 3 12 13 9

Wolfsburg 8 2 2 4 15 16 8

Hoffenheim 8 2 2 4 13 17 8

---------------------------------------

St Pauli 8 1 2 5 5 11 5

---------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 8 0 2 6 10 23 2

VfL Bochum 8 0 1 7 7 22 1

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round. Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.