Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published November 09, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 33 7 26
RB Leipzig 9 6 2 1 15 5 20
Eintracht Frankfurt 9 5 2 2 23 14 17
Bayer Leverkusen 10 4 5 1 21 16 17
----------------------------------------
Freiburg 10 5 2 3 13 11 17
Union Berlin 10 4 4 2 9 8 16
----------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 10 5 1 4 18 18 16
Werder Bremen 10 4 3 3 17 21 15
Stuttgart 9 3 4 2 17 16 13
Mainz 10 3 4 3 15 14 13
Borussia Moenchengladbach 9 4 1 4 15 14 13
Augsburg 9 3 2 4 13 20 11
Heidenheim 9 3 1 5 12 12 10
Wolfsburg 9 2 3 4 16 17 9
St Pauli 10 2 2 6 7 12 8
----------------------------------------
Hoffenheim 9 2 2 5 13 19 8
----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 10 1 2 7 12 25 5
Bochum 10 0 2 8 10 30 2
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
afp
