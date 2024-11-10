Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published November 10, 2024 | 12:50 AM

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 33 7 26

RB Leipzig 10 6 3 1 15 5 21

Eintracht Frankfurt 9 5 2 2 23 14 17

Bayer Leverkusen 10 4 5 1 21 16 17

----------------------------------------

Freiburg 10 5 2 3 13 11 17

Union Berlin 10 4 4 2 9 8 16

----------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 10 5 1 4 18 18 16

Werder Bremen 10 4 3 3 17 21 15

Borussia M;gladbach 10 4 2 4 15 14 14

Stuttgart 9 3 4 2 17 16 13

Mainz 10 3 4 3 15 14 13

Augsburg 9 3 2 4 13 20 11

Heidenheim 9 3 1 5 12 12 10

Wolfsburg 9 2 3 4 16 17 9

St Pauli 10 2 2 6 7 12 8

----------------------------------------

Hoffenheim 9 2 2 5 13 19 8

----------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 10 1 2 7 12 25 5

Bochum 10 0 2 8 10 30 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

