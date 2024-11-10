Football: German Bundesliga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 10, 2024 | 09:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's first match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 33 7 26
RB Leipzig 10 6 3 1 15 5 21
Eintracht Frankfurt 9 5 2 2 23 14 17
Bayer Leverkusen 10 4 5 1 21 16 17
----------------------------------------
Freiburg 10 5 2 3 13 11 17
Union Berlin 10 4 4 2 9 8 16
----------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 10 5 1 4 18 18 16
Werder Bremen 10 4 3 3 17 21 15
Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 4 2 4 15 14 14
Stuttgart 9 3 4 2 17 16 13
Mainz 10 3 4 3 15 14 13
Augsburg 10 3 3 4 13 20 12
Heidenheim 9 3 1 5 12 12 10
Wolfsburg 9 2 3 4 16 17 9
Hoffenheim 10 2 3 5 13 19 9
----------------------------------------
St Pauli 10 2 2 6 7 12 8
----------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 10 1 2 7 12 25 5
Bochum 10 0 2 8 10 30 2
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
afp
Recent Stories
Pakistan beat Australia in ODI series on their home ground after 22 years
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 November 2024
Names of 23 Pakistanis added to PCB for allegedly attacking ex-CJP Isa’s vehic ..
No increase in passport fee, clarifies Directorate of Immigration
Gang-rape suspect arrested in Bhakkar
Lahore tops list of world’s most polluted cities as smog crisis worsens
Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today
Section 144 imposed in Rawalpindi amid PTI’s rally in Swabi
Passports Fees-Check complete details here
Pakistan, Australia to face off each other in final ODI tomorrow
24 killed, 50 injured in blast at Quetta Railways station
More Stories From World
-
Saudi army chief in Iran on rare visit: state media1 minute ago
-
Medvedev rages in opening ATP Finals defeat to Fritz1 minute ago
-
Man Utd win to end Van Nistelrooy's interim spell, Ipswich shock Spurs1 minute ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update31 minutes ago
-
Arab-Islamic Summit: Saudi foreign affairs minister, Palestinian counterpart discuss recent developm ..31 minutes ago
-
Dozens detained after defying Amsterdam protest ban31 minutes ago
-
Gunmen kill 10 in central Mexico bar attack31 minutes ago
-
Deadly strikes on Gaza, Lebanon as Israel faces aid deadline31 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table42 minutes ago
-
Israeli strike near Damascus kills three: war monitor1 hour ago
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Quetta terrorist attack1 hour ago