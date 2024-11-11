Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 10 8 2 0 33 7 26

RB Leipzig 10 6 3 1 15 5 21

Eintracht Frankfurt 10 6 2 2 26 16 20

Bayer Leverkusen 10 4 5 1 21 16 17

----------------------------------

Freiburg 10 5 2 3 13 11 17

Union Berlin 10 4 4 2 9 8 16

----------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 10 5 1 4 18 18 16

Werder Bremen 10 4 3 3 17 21 15

Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 4 2 4 15 14 14

Mainz 10 3 4 3 15 14 13

Stuttgart 10 3 4 3 19 19 13

Wolfsburg 10 3 3 4 19 18 12

Augsburg 10 3 3 4 13 20 12

Heidenheim 10 3 1 6 13 15 10

Hoffenheim 10 2 3 5 13 19 9

---------------------------

St Pauli 10 2 2 6 7 12 8

------------------------

Holstein Kiel 10 1 2 7 12 25 5

Bochum 10 0 2 8 10 30 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

