Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 11 9 2 0 36 7 29

RB Leipzig 11 6 3 2 18 9 21

Eintracht Frankfurt 10 6 2 2 26 16 20

Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 5 1 26 18 20

---------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 11 6 1 4 22 18 19

Freiburg 11 5 2 4 13 15 17

---------------------------

Stuttgart 11 4 4 3 21 19 16

Union Berlin 11 4 4 3 9 9 16

Wolfsburg 11 4 3 4 20 18 15

Werder Bremen 10 4 3 3 17 21 15

Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 4 2 4 15 14 14

Mainz 10 3 4 3 15 14 13

Hoffenheim 11 3 3 5 17 22 12

Augsburg 11 3 3 5 13 23 12

Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 15 20 10

---------------------------

St Pauli 10 2 2 6 7 12 8

---------------------------

Holstein Kiel 10 1 2 7 12 25 5

Bochum 11 0 2 9 10 32 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

afp

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Kiel Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer

4 hours ago
 Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Sh ..

Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..

4 hours ago
 PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for N ..

PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest

4 hours ago
 NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens ..

NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi

4 hours ago
 Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions ..

Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup

6 hours ago
 PCB changes venue for first 50-over match between ..

7 hours ago
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any ..

Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad

8 hours ago
 Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over ..

Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..

8 hours ago
 PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel includ ..

PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad

9 hours ago
 No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s pro ..

No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call

11 hours ago
 PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all c ..

PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From World