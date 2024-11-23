Football: German Bundesliga Table
Muhammad Irfan Published November 23, 2024 | 10:00 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 11 9 2 0 36 7 29
RB Leipzig 11 6 3 2 18 9 21
Eintracht Frankfurt 10 6 2 2 26 16 20
Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 5 1 26 18 20
---------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 11 6 1 4 22 18 19
Freiburg 11 5 2 4 13 15 17
---------------------------
Stuttgart 11 4 4 3 21 19 16
Union Berlin 11 4 4 3 9 9 16
Wolfsburg 11 4 3 4 20 18 15
Werder Bremen 10 4 3 3 17 21 15
Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 4 2 4 15 14 14
Mainz 10 3 4 3 15 14 13
Hoffenheim 11 3 3 5 17 22 12
Augsburg 11 3 3 5 13 23 12
Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 15 20 10
---------------------------
St Pauli 10 2 2 6 7 12 8
---------------------------
Holstein Kiel 10 1 2 7 12 25 5
Bochum 11 0 2 9 10 32 2
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
afp
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: German Bundesliga results2 minutes ago
-
Hamas armed wing says Israeli woman hostage killed in north Gaza2 minutes ago
-
Two late changes for Wales against South Africa12 minutes ago
-
Novak Djokovic announces to be coached by Andy Murray22 minutes ago
-
Inter smash Verona to take Serie A lead22 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table32 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table32 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result42 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Fear in central Beirut district hit by Israeli strikes3 hours ago
-
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growth4 hours ago
-
Turkey's Erdogan hails 'courageous' ICC warrants for Israeli leaders4 hours ago