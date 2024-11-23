Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 11 9 2 0 36 7 29

RB Leipzig 11 6 3 2 18 9 21

Eintracht Frankfurt 10 6 2 2 26 16 20

Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 5 1 26 18 20

---------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 11 6 1 4 22 18 19

Freiburg 11 5 2 4 13 15 17

---------------------------

Stuttgart 11 4 4 3 21 19 16

Union Berlin 11 4 4 3 9 9 16

Wolfsburg 11 4 3 4 20 18 15

Werder Bremen 10 4 3 3 17 21 15

Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 4 2 4 15 14 14

Mainz 10 3 4 3 15 14 13

Hoffenheim 11 3 3 5 17 22 12

Augsburg 11 3 3 5 13 23 12

Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 15 20 10

---------------------------

St Pauli 10 2 2 6 7 12 8

---------------------------

Holstein Kiel 10 1 2 7 12 25 5

Bochum 11 0 2 9 10 32 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

