Football: German Bundesliga Table
Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2024 | 01:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 11 9 2 0 36 7 29
Eintracht Frankfurt 11 7 2 2 27 16 23
RB Leipzig 11 6 3 2 18 9 21
Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 5 1 26 18 20
---------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 11 6 1 4 22 18 19
Freiburg 11 5 2 4 13 15 17
---------------------------
Stuttgart 11 4 4 3 21 19 16
Union Berlin 11 4 4 3 9 9 16
Wolfsburg 11 4 3 4 20 18 15
Werder Bremen 11 4 3 4 17 22 15
Borussia Moenchengladbach 10 4 2 4 15 14 14
Mainz 10 3 4 3 15 14 13
Hoffenheim 11 3 3 5 17 22 12
Augsburg 11 3 3 5 13 23 12
Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 15 20 10
---------------------------
St Pauli 10 2 2 6 7 12 8
---------------------------
Holstein Kiel 10 1 2 7 12 25 5
Bochum 11 0 2 9 10 32 2
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
afp
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From World
-
Defeated Leipzig lose more ground on Bayern1 minute ago
-
Inter take Serie A lead as AC Milan and Juve bore in stalemate1 minute ago
-
Football: English Premier League table11 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated11 minutes ago
-
Western powers voice 'serious concern' at Iran centrifuge plan11 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results - collated11 minutes ago
-
South Africa put Wales to the sword to wrap up season11 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update31 minutes ago
-
Inter take Serie A lead as AC Milan and Juve bore in stalemate31 minutes ago
-
Novak Djokovic: All-conquering, divisive tennis superstar41 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table41 minutes ago
-
US committed to 'diplomatic resolution' in Lebanon1 hour ago