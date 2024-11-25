Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 11 9 2 0 36 7 29

Eintracht Frankfurt 11 7 2 2 27 16 23

RB Leipzig 11 6 3 2 18 9 21

Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 5 1 26 18 20

---------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 11 6 1 4 22 18 19

Bor. Moenchengladbach 11 5 2 4 17 14 17

---------------------------------------

Freiburg 11 5 2 4 13 15 17

Mainz 11 4 4 3 18 14 16

Stuttgart 11 4 4 3 21 19 16

Union Berlin 11 4 4 3 9 9 16

Wolfsburg 11 4 3 4 20 18 15

Werder Bremen 11 4 3 4 17 22 15

Hoffenheim 11 3 3 5 17 22 12

Augsburg 11 3 3 5 13 23 12

Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 15 20 10

---------------------------------------

St Pauli 11 2 2 7 7 14 8

---------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 11 1 2 8 12 28 5

Bochum 11 0 2 9 10 32 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

