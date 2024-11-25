Football: German Bundesliga Table
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 11 9 2 0 36 7 29
Eintracht Frankfurt 11 7 2 2 27 16 23
RB Leipzig 11 6 3 2 18 9 21
Bayer Leverkusen 11 5 5 1 26 18 20
---------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 11 6 1 4 22 18 19
Bor. Moenchengladbach 11 5 2 4 17 14 17
---------------------------------------
Freiburg 11 5 2 4 13 15 17
Mainz 11 4 4 3 18 14 16
Stuttgart 11 4 4 3 21 19 16
Union Berlin 11 4 4 3 9 9 16
Wolfsburg 11 4 3 4 20 18 15
Werder Bremen 11 4 3 4 17 22 15
Hoffenheim 11 3 3 5 17 22 12
Augsburg 11 3 3 5 13 23 12
Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 15 20 10
---------------------------------------
St Pauli 11 2 2 7 7 14 8
---------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 11 1 2 8 12 28 5
Bochum 11 0 2 9 10 32 2
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
