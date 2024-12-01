Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Muhammad Irfan Published December 01, 2024 | 01:50 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table ahead of Saturday's 1730 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 11 9 2 0 36 7 29

Eintracht Frankfurt 11 7 2 2 27 16 23

Bayer Leverkusen 12 6 5 1 28 19 23

RB Leipzig 12 6 3 3 19 14 21

--------------------------------------------

Freiburg 12 6 2 4 16 16 20

Borussia Dortmund 11 6 1 4 22 18 19

--------------------------------------------

Wolfsburg 12 5 3 4 25 19 18

Stuttgart 12 4 5 3 23 21 17

Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 5 2 5 18 17 17

Mainz 11 4 4 3 18 14 16

Union Berlin 12 4 4 4 10 11 16

Werder Bremen 12 4 4 4 19 24 16

Augsburg 12 4 3 5 14 23 15

Hoffenheim 11 3 3 5 17 22 12

St Pauli 12 3 2 7 10 15 11

--------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 11 3 1 7 15 20 10

--------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 12 1 2 9 13 31 5

Bochum 12 0 2 10 10 33 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

