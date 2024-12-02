Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published December 02, 2024 | 12:00 AM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 12 9 3 0 37 8 30

Eintracht Frankfurt 12 8 2 2 31 16 26

Bayer Leverkusen 12 6 5 1 28 19 23

RB Leipzig 12 6 3 3 19 14 21

--------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 12 6 2 4 23 19 20

Freiburg 12 6 2 4 16 16 20

--------------------------------------------

Mainz 12 5 4 3 20 14 19

Wolfsburg 12 5 3 4 25 19 18

Stuttgart 12 4 5 3 23 21 17

Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 5 2 5 18 17 17

Union Berlin 12 4 4 4 10 11 16

Werder Bremen 12 4 4 4 19 24 16

Augsburg 12 4 3 5 14 23 15

Hoffenheim 12 3 3 6 17 24 12

St Pauli 12 3 2 7 10 15 11

--------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 12 3 1 8 15 24 10

--------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 12 1 2 9 13 31 5

Bochum 12 0 2 10 10 33 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

More Stories From World