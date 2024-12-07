Football: German Bundesliga table

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 13 10 3 0 41 10 33

Eintracht Frankfurt 13 8 3 2 33 18 27

Bayer Leverkusen 13 7 5 1 30 20 26

RB Leipzig 13 7 3 3 21 14 24

--------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 12 6 2 4 23 19 20

Stuttgart 13 5 5 3 26 23 20

--------------------------------------------

Freiburg 12 6 2 4 16 16 20

Mainz 12 5 4 3 20 14 19

Werder Bremen 13 5 4 4 20 24 19

Wolfsburg 12 5 3 4 25 19 18

Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 5 2 5 18 17 17

Union Berlin 13 4 4 5 12 14 16

Augsburg 13 4 4 5 16 25 16

Hoffenheim 12 3 3 6 17 24 12

St Pauli 13 3 2 8 11 17 11

--------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 13 3 1 9 17 28 10

--------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 13 1 2 10 13 33 5

Bochum 13 0 2 11 10 34 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.