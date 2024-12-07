Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 13 10 3 0 41 10 33

Eintracht Frankfurt 13 8 3 2 33 18 27

Bayer Leverkusen 13 7 5 1 30 20 26

RB Leipzig 13 7 3 3 21 14 24

--------------------------------------------

Borussia Dortmund 12 6 2 4 23 19 20

Stuttgart 13 5 5 3 26 23 20

--------------------------------------------

Freiburg 12 6 2 4 16 16 20

Mainz 12 5 4 3 20 14 19

Werder Bremen 13 5 4 4 20 24 19

Wolfsburg 12 5 3 4 25 19 18

Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 5 2 5 18 17 17

Union Berlin 13 4 4 5 12 14 16

Augsburg 13 4 4 5 16 25 16

Hoffenheim 12 3 3 6 17 24 12

St Pauli 13 3 2 8 11 17 11

--------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 13 3 1 9 17 28 10

--------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 13 1 2 10 13 33 5

Bochum 13 0 2 11 10 34 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Kiel Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

4 hours ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

5 hours ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

5 hours ago
 Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

5 hours ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

6 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

7 hours ago
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

8 hours ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

8 hours ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

8 hours ago
 MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow

10 hours ago
 Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of ..

Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today

11 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024

14 hours ago

More Stories From World