Football: German Bundesliga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 13 10 3 0 41 10 33
Eintracht Frankfurt 13 8 3 2 33 18 27
Bayer Leverkusen 13 7 5 1 30 20 26
RB Leipzig 13 7 3 3 21 14 24
--------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 12 6 2 4 23 19 20
Stuttgart 13 5 5 3 26 23 20
--------------------------------------------
Freiburg 12 6 2 4 16 16 20
Mainz 12 5 4 3 20 14 19
Werder Bremen 13 5 4 4 20 24 19
Wolfsburg 12 5 3 4 25 19 18
Borussia Moenchengladbach 12 5 2 5 18 17 17
Union Berlin 13 4 4 5 12 14 16
Augsburg 13 4 4 5 16 25 16
Hoffenheim 12 3 3 6 17 24 12
St Pauli 13 3 2 8 11 17 11
--------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 13 3 1 9 17 28 10
--------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 13 1 2 10 13 33 5
Bochum 13 0 2 11 10 34 2
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results2 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results3 minutes ago
-
Football: English Championship table12 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results32 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership results32 minutes ago
-
Cricket: South Africa v Sri Lanka 2nd Test scores1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League results1 hour ago
-
Football: English Championship results1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results2 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results2 hours ago
-
International media delegation explores high quality development in Qianhai District, Shenzhen5 hours ago