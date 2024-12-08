Football: German Bundesliga Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 02:00 AM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 13 10 3 0 41 10 33
Eintracht Frankfurt 13 8 3 2 33 18 27
Bayer Leverkusen 13 7 5 1 30 20 26
RB Leipzig 13 7 3 3 21 14 24
--------------------------------------------
Borussia Dortmund 13 6 3 4 24 20 21
Stuttgart 13 5 5 3 26 23 20
--------------------------------------------
Freiburg 12 6 2 4 16 16 20
Mainz 12 5 4 3 20 14 19
Werder Bremen 13 5 4 4 20 24 19
Wolfsburg 12 5 3 4 25 19 18
Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 5 3 5 19 18 18
Union Berlin 13 4 4 5 12 14 16
Augsburg 13 4 4 5 16 25 16
Hoffenheim 12 3 3 6 17 24 12
St Pauli 13 3 2 8 11 17 11
--------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 13 3 1 9 17 28 10
--------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 13 1 2 10 13 33 5
Bochum 13 0 2 11 10 34 2
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
Recent Stories
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
MDCAT test due in Sindh tomorrow
Weather update: Rain predicted in various parts of country from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 December 2024
More Stories From World
-
Man City squad too short to cope with injury crisis, says Silva12 minutes ago
-
Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix grid21 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - first update31 minutes ago
-
RugbyU: Champions Cup results - second update31 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results41 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated51 minutes ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga results51 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 2nd update51 minutes ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago
-
Football: English Premier League table1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results - 1st update1 hour ago
-
Israel gave no evacuation order ahead of Gaza hospital strikes, WHO says, as UN chief voices alarm2 hours ago