Open Menu

Football: German Bundesliga Table

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM

Football: German Bundesliga table

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 13 10 3 0 41 10 33

Eintracht Frankfurt 13 8 3 2 33 18 27

Bayer Leverkusen 13 7 5 1 30 20 26

RB Leipzig 13 7 3 3 21 14 24

--------------------------------------------

Wolfsburg 13 6 3 4 29 22 21

Borussia Dortmund 13 6 3 4 24 20 21

--------------------------------------------

Freiburg 13 6 3 4 17 17 21

Stuttgart 13 5 5 3 26 23 20

Mainz 13 5 4 4 23 18 19

Werder Bremen 13 5 4 4 20 24 19

Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 5 3 5 19 18 18

Union Berlin 13 4 4 5 12 14 16

Augsburg 13 4 4 5 16 25 16

Hoffenheim 13 3 4 6 18 25 13

St Pauli 13 3 2 8 11 17 11

--------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 13 3 1 9 17 28 10

--------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 13 1 2 10 13 33 5

Bochum 13 0 2 11 10 34 2

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

afp

Related Topics

German Mainz Augsburg Freiburg Kiel Leipzig Stuttgart Bremen Frankfurt Berlin Sunday Top Bayern Borussia

Recent Stories

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Cred ..

Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024

15 hours ago
 Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay f ..

Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14

1 day ago
 All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a fi ..

All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film

1 day ago
 PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan ..

PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10

1 day ago
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldie ..

Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..

1 day ago
 JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference

1 day ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postp ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed

1 day ago
 Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanau ..

Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah

1 day ago
 PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dro ..

PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc

1 day ago
 Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote ..

Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses

1 day ago

More Stories From World