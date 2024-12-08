Football: German Bundesliga Table
Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2024 | 11:40 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 13 10 3 0 41 10 33
Eintracht Frankfurt 13 8 3 2 33 18 27
Bayer Leverkusen 13 7 5 1 30 20 26
RB Leipzig 13 7 3 3 21 14 24
--------------------------------------------
Wolfsburg 13 6 3 4 29 22 21
Borussia Dortmund 13 6 3 4 24 20 21
--------------------------------------------
Freiburg 13 6 3 4 17 17 21
Stuttgart 13 5 5 3 26 23 20
Mainz 13 5 4 4 23 18 19
Werder Bremen 13 5 4 4 20 24 19
Borussia Moenchengladbach 13 5 3 5 19 18 18
Union Berlin 13 4 4 5 12 14 16
Augsburg 13 4 4 5 16 25 16
Hoffenheim 13 3 4 6 18 25 13
St Pauli 13 3 2 8 11 17 11
--------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 13 3 1 9 17 28 10
--------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 13 1 2 10 13 33 5
Bochum 13 0 2 11 10 34 2
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
afp
