Football: German Bundesliga Table
Sumaira FH Published December 15, 2024 | 11:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table after Sunday's first two matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 14 10 3 1 42 12 33
Bayer Leverkusen 14 8 5 1 32 20 29
Eintracht Frankfurt 13 8 3 2 33 18 27
RB Leipzig 13 7 3 3 21 14 24
--------------------------------------------
Freiburg 14 7 3 4 20 19 24
Stuttgart 14 6 5 3 29 24 23
--------------------------------------------
Mainz 14 6 4 4 25 19 22
Borussia Dortmund 14 6 4 4 25 21 22
Werder Bremen 14 6 4 4 22 24 22
Wolfsburg 14 6 3 5 31 25 21
Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 6 3 5 23 19 21
Union Berlin 14 4 5 5 13 15 17
Augsburg 14 4 4 6 16 27 16
Hoffenheim 14 3 5 6 19 26 14
St Pauli 14 3 2 9 11 19 11
--------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 14 3 1 10 18 31 10
--------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 14 1 2 11 14 37 5
Bochum 14 0 3 11 11 35 3
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
afp
