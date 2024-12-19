Football: German Bundesliga Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Bayern Munich 14 10 3 1 42 12 33
Bayer Leverkusen 14 8 5 1 32 20 29
Eintracht Frankfurt 14 8 3 3 34 20 27
RB Leipzig 14 8 3 3 23 15 27
--------------------------------------------
Freiburg 14 7 3 4 20 19 24
Stuttgart 14 6 5 3 29 24 23
--------------------------------------------
Mainz 14 6 4 4 25 19 22
Borussia Dortmund 14 6 4 4 25 21 22
Werder Bremen 14 6 4 4 22 24 22
Wolfsburg 14 6 3 5 31 25 21
Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 6 3 5 23 19 21
Union Berlin 14 4 5 5 13 15 17
Augsburg 14 4 4 6 16 27 16
Hoffenheim 14 3 5 6 19 26 14
St Pauli 14 3 2 9 11 19 11
--------------------------------------------
Heidenheim 14 3 1 10 18 31 10
--------------------------------------------
Holstein Kiel 14 1 2 11 14 37 5
Bochum 14 0 3 11 11 35 3
Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.
Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.
