Football: German Bundesliga table

Published December 19, 2024

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) German Bundesliga table ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Bayern Munich 14 10 3 1 42 12 33

Bayer Leverkusen 14 8 5 1 32 20 29

Eintracht Frankfurt 14 8 3 3 34 20 27

RB Leipzig 14 8 3 3 23 15 27

--------------------------------------------

Freiburg 14 7 3 4 20 19 24

Stuttgart 14 6 5 3 29 24 23

--------------------------------------------

Mainz 14 6 4 4 25 19 22

Borussia Dortmund 14 6 4 4 25 21 22

Werder Bremen 14 6 4 4 22 24 22

Wolfsburg 14 6 3 5 31 25 21

Borussia Moenchengladbach 14 6 3 5 23 19 21

Union Berlin 14 4 5 5 13 15 17

Augsburg 14 4 4 6 16 27 16

Hoffenheim 14 3 5 6 19 26 14

St Pauli 14 3 2 9 11 19 11

--------------------------------------------

Heidenheim 14 3 1 10 18 31 10

--------------------------------------------

Holstein Kiel 14 1 2 11 14 37 5

Bochum 14 0 3 11 11 35 3

Note: Top four qualify for 2025/26 Champions League league phase; fifth qualifies for Europa League; sixth qualifies for Europa Conference League playoff round.

Bottom two relegated, third-last goes into two-legged playoff against third-placed Bundesliga 2 team.

More Stories From World